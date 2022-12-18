Barrie notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Barrie has a six-game assist streak, and he's logged at least one power-play helper in seven of the last eight contests. In that longer span, he has 12 assists, 10 of which have come with the man advantage. The 31-year-old blueliner's a fixture on the Oilers' lethal first power-play unit, which has helped to keep his offense strong despite his sheltered defensive usage. Barrie is at four goals, 21 helpers, 17 power-play points, 60 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 32 contests.