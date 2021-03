Barrie (lower body) recorded four assists, three on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Barrie left Monday's game versus the Flames early, but he recovered in time for the rematch Wednesday. Barrie was an integral part of the Oilers' power play, which went 3-for-4 on Wednesday. The four-assist performance puts Barrie at 28 points in 32 contests, which leads all blueliners in the league. He's picked up 14 of his points with the man advantage.