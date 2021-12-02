Barrie produced an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Barrie played 26:28 in the contest, his highest ice time of the season. The Oilers' blue line has been decimated by injuries, so he paired with Kris Russell on the top defensive unit. Barrie is up to 13 points, 45 shots, 24 blocks and a minus-1 rating in 21 contests. He should continue to see top-unit power-play duties at least until Darnell Nurse (finger) returns, which could be as soon as Sunday versus the Kings.