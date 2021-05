Barrie notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Barrie helped out on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Barrie has a five-game point streak with a goal and four assists in that span. The Canadian blueliner is up to 46 points (eight tallies, 38 helpers), 139 shots, 51 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 53 contests.