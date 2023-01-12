Barrie recorded an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Barrie helped out on Dylan Holloway's opening tally. It was Barrie's first assist that didn't come on the power play since Dec. 15 -- he also had an even-strength goal in that span. The 31-year-old defenseman has earned 20 of his 30 points with the man advantage this season. He's added 83 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, a minus-1 rating and 30 hits through 43 outings.
