Barrie scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Barrie's tally came in the second period and stood as the game-winner. It was an unusual game for the Oilers, as all three scores came from defensemen -- Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard also tallied. Barrie is up to 11 points, 41 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 15 appearances this season. With Ethan Bear (head) out, Barrie has seen usage on the top pairing as well as his customary first-unit power-play role.