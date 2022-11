Barrie logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Barrie set up Derek Ryan's first goal of the season. The helper was Barrie's second in the last three games. The veteran defenseman still hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, but he's picked up five points (four on the power play), 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 outings.