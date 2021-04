Barrie scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Wednesday.

Barrie stepped into a shot from the high slot midway through the first period to get the Oilers on the board first. He later drew a helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play tally in the second period, Barrie's 300th NHL assist. One of the better free-agent signings in the NHL this season, Barrie has provided seven goals and 35 assists in 47 games for the Oilers.