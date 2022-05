Barrie recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Barrie ended the regular season on a four-game point streak, but that was snapped when he was silenced in Monday's Game 1 loss. The 30-year-old has recorded 15 points in 30 playoff contests in his career prior to this postseason. He'll see time on the top power-play unit, but his even-strength role is likely to remain limited. Barrie had 41 points in 73 outings during the regular season.