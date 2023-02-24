Barrie produced two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.

Barrie set up goals by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the first period. While his goal streak ended at three games, Barrie has amassed six points during a five-game point streak. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 10 tallies, 31 helpers, 27 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, and a minus-4 rating through 59 outings. When his offense is humming, he's a strong play in fantasy given his significant power-play role.