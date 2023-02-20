Barrie scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Barrie has two goals and a helper during his three-game point streak. Notably, only the assist in that span has come on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman is a maestro with the man advantage, earning 24 of his 38 points this season in that situation. He's added 102 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 57 contests.
