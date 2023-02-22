Barrie scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Barrie has scored three games in a row. His tally Tuesday was timely, tying the game at 1-1 with just three seconds left in the first period. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 10 tallies, his most in any season since he scored 14 times in 2018-19. He's added 29 helpers, 25 power-play points, 105 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 58 appearances.