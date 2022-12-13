Barrie provided a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Over the last five games, Barrie's distributed six helpers, five of which have come on the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner set up Zach Hyman's tally in the first period Monday, which was all the Oilers could get past Marc-Andre Fleury. Barrie continues to be one of the better power-play specialists in the league -- 12 of his 19 points this year have come with the man advantage. He's added 53 shots, 32 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 29 outings.