Barrie posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Barrie helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal in the opening minute of the third period. The 31-year-old Barrie has yet to collect points in consecutive contests, but he's managed a goal and three helpers, all on the power play, in eight outings. The defenseman has added 16 shots on net and a plus-4 rating as an offense-only option from the blue line.