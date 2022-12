Barrie recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Barrie helped out on Connor McDavid's first-period tally. The assist was Barrie's fifth in the last four games, all but one of which have come on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman has earned 11 of his 18 points with the man advantage so far, and he's added 49 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 31 blocked shots through 28 appearances.