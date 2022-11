Barrie notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Barrie helped out on Connor McDavid's tally in the second period. Over his last five games, Barrie has earned five assists, including two on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman should continue to see big minutes with the first power-play unit. He's collected nine points, 22 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, a plus-5 rating and eight PIM through 14 contests.