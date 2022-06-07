Barrie provided a power-play assist and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Barrie had the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's second-period tally. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Barrie, but he won't get to build off of it with the Oilers getting swept out of the playoffs Monday. The 30-year-old defenseman posted five points, 28 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 16 postseason contests. He had a solid 41 points in 73 regular-season outings in the first season of a three-year deal, but the emergence of Evan Bouchard could see Barrie challenged for his role as the power-play quarterback in 2022-23.