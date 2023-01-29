Barrie scored twice on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Barrie opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period and added another at even strength in the second. He'd gone four games without a point before Saturday's noticeable return to the scoresheet, which was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 15. The defenseman has seven tallies, 34 points (22 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances.