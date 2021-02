Barrie scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Barrie benefited from the dogged puck pursuit by Leon Draisaitl, who set him up for the blast. The insurance tally was Barrie's third goal of the year. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 45 shots, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 16 contests this season.