Barrie generated an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Barrie set up Jesse Puljujarvi's rebound tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Barrie led all NHL defensemen with 48 points in 56 regular-season contests, and he's off to a decent start in the postseason. His pairing with Darnell Nurse will provide most of the Oilers' offense from the back end, and Barrie will also work as the power-play quarterback.