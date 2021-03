Barrie scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Barrie went bar down for his first-period tally. He added a secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal late in the second. The 29-year-old Barrie is up to four goals, 20 assists, 84 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 29 contests. Look for the Canadian blueliner to remain the quarterback of the Oilers' top power-play unit, which is humming along at a 26.6 percent success rate.