Barrie registered two assists and had four blocks in a 4-3 overtime win against Montreal on Wednesday.

Barrie leapfrogged the Rangers' Adam Fox atop the NHL leaderboard for defenseman scoring, upping his season point total to 48 with assists on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun. Barrie also hit the 40-assist mark, rarified air in recent years for Edmonton rearguards, according to Sportsnet. Barrie, who will be an unrestricted free agent following the season, will have a chance to add to his gaudy totals in Saturday's regular-season finale against Vancouver.