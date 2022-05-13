Barrie scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Jonathan Quick tried to cut down the angle, but Barrie still ripped a shot past him at 14:50 of the third period. The goal was Barrie's first tally in the playoffs, and it stood as the game-winner as the Oilers forced Game 7 in this first-round series. Barrie has added two helpers, nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in six appearances.