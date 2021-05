Barrie scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Barrie struck just 18 seconds into the second period to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old defenseman has done a lot of damage on the power play, but his goal Monday came at even strength. He has 43 points (21 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 50 games.