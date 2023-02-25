Barrie picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period as the Oilers tried to rally from an early 4-0 deficit, although they ultimately fell short. Barrie extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which the veteran blueliner has three goals and eight points, including five points (one goal and four helpers) on the power play. He needs just two more points with the man advantage to reach 30 for the second time in his career, after he hit that mark in 2017-18 for the Avalanche.