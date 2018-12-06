Oilers' Valentin Zykov: Activated Thursday
Zykov (visa) was activated by the Oilers on Thursday.
Zykov has been dealing with some visa issues that have prevented him from playing for his new club since being claimed by Edmonton in late November. His activation was among a flurry of moves made by the Oilers on Thursday and likely puts Zykov in position to make his team debut Friday against the Wild.
