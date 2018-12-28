Zykov landed on the waiver wire Friday.

Zykov -- who was claimed off waivers by Edmonton in November -- played in just five games for the Oilers, in which he averaged a meager 7:08 of ice time and tallied two PIM, a minus-1 rating and two hits. The winger will be shipped down to AHL Bakersfield if he clears, though Carolina could try to get the Russian back in its system.

