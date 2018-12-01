Zykov will not make his Oilers debut Saturday against the Golden Knights, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Apparently, there was a delay with Zykov's equipment arriving in Edmonton after the Hurricanes lost out on the 2013 second-rounder via waivers Friday. But rest assured, the Russian is healthy and not dealing with any type of visa issue, with Monday's road game against the Stars presenting his next chance to debut with the Oilers.