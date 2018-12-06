Zykov (visa) has been cleared to play in Canada, which means he's likely to play against the visiting Wild on Friday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. However, the winger is still technically removed from the official 23-man roster, per the NHL's official media site.

The Oilers won't be discrete when it comes time to activate Zykov since they'll have to send a player to waivers or AHL Bakersfield in a corresponding move. The Russian has missed three games since being claimed off waivers from the Hurricanes, and there's a lot of anticipation in knowing how he'll perform after the 2013 second-round pick -- originally to Los Angeles -- produced a mere 11 points over 25 games with the 'Canes.