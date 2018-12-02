Oilers' Valentin Zykov: Remains non-roster player
Zykov won't travel with the Oilers as he works out immigration issues.
Zykov was claimed by the Oilers on Friday and wasn't able to play Saturday as he dealt with these issues. Zykov won't count against the Oilers' 23-man roster, and he'll look to get into the lineup when the Oilers return home Friday against the Wild.
More News
-
Oilers' Valentin Zykov: Debut with Oilers on hold•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Claimed by Edmonton•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Waived for AHL assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Returning to Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Stapled to bench Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...