Podkolzin scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Podkolzin has been reunited with the Oilers' top power-play unit, which could give him a boost. He thrived in that role earlier in the season, and he's earned four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak since he was put back on the top unit. The 25-year-old winger is at 13 goals, eight assists, 50 shots on net, 76 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 25 appearances this season.