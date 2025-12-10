Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Podkolzin continues to be a strong supplementary player to the Oilers' stars. He's earned three goals and two assists over his last seven outings to make the most of his turn on the second line. For the season, the 24-year-old winger is at six goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 89 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 30 appearances. Podkolzin should be on the fantasy radar in most formats, especially those that reward the rough stuff.