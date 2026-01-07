Podkolzin notched two assists and three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Podkolzin snapped an eight-game point drought with this effort. He had a hand in goals by linemates Leon Draisaitl and Kasperi Kapanen, and that new-look second line could stick together after Tuesday's success. Podkolzin now has 18 points, 64 shots on net, 130 hits, 25 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 43 appearances, giving him some upside as a depth forward in fantasy.