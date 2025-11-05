Podkolzin scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Podkolzin ended a six-game goal drought with a snap shot at the 3:40 mark of the first period, but the Stars completed the comeback and ended up winning after a thrilling shootout. Podkolzin should have plenty of opportunities to produce while featuring in the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl, but he hasn't been able to do so. This was only his second goal of the campaign while posting a mere 7.7 percent shooting percentage through 15 appearances.