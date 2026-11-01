Podkolzin scored a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Podkolzin's career-best start continued Saturday, as he found the back of the net midway through the second period to double the Oilers' lead. With Saturday's twine finder, the 25-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 14 points, 31 shots on net, 50 hits and eight blocked shots over 14 appearances this season. His strong start has him on pace to shatter his current career-high point total of 37, which he compiled across 82 regular-season games a year ago. As a two-way threat who ranks in the league's top-15 skaters in hits, Podkolzin is a top waiver-wire addition across most fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.