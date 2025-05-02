Podkolzin notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Podkolzin picked up an assist in four of six contests during the first round. The physical winger added just three shots on net, 29 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating against the Kings. Podkolzin will need to maintain that toughness against the Golden Knights' gritty and skilled bottom six as the Oilers advance to the second round of the playoffs.