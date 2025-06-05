Podkolzin notched an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Podkolzin set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Podkolzin snapped his eight-game point drought in the process. While the scoring slump hasn't cost him a spot in the lineup, he has found himself in a bottom-six role lately. The winger has seven points, 11 shots on net, 79 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 17 playoff outings.