Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Garners helper Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podkolzin notched an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Podkolzin set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Podkolzin snapped his eight-game point drought in the process. While the scoring slump hasn't cost him a spot in the lineup, he has found himself in a bottom-six role lately. The winger has seven points, 11 shots on net, 79 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 17 playoff outings.
More News
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Pair of points in Game 2 win•
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Garners helper Thursday•
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Adds assist in win•
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Generates assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Buries goal Wednesday•