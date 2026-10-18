Podkolzin notched two assists, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Podkolzin's goal-scoring has been the early story for the Oilers, but this was his first multi-assist game. He's still on the top power-play unit, though that could change once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) returns to the lineup. Podkolzin looks like he'll be tough to displace from the top line -- he's racked up seven goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-12 rating over eight appearances this season.