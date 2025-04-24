Podkolzin notched an assist, three hits and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Podkolzin helped out on a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Podkolzin then earned a misconduct penalty later in the frame, which ended his game early. He spent much of the season in a middle-six role, but the return of Evander Kane gives the Oilers a more experienced physical winger to deploy. Podkolzin had 24 points over 82 regular-season contests, but he'll be hard-pressed to match that scoring pace if he remains on the fourth line.