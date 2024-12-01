Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Podkolzin scored for the third straight game Saturday. He has five points over his last five outings, putting him at eight points with 34 shots on net, 55 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 24 contests overall. Podkolzin is an intriguing option for fantasy managers in deeper formats, as he has found success alongside Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers' second line, and he offers a bit of physicality for the times when his offense is quiet.