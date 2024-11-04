Podkolzin notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Podkolzin set up Leon Draisaitl's tally just 20 seconds into the game. This was Podkolzin's third helper of the year, all of which have come over the last five games since he moved onto Draisaitl's left wing. The 23-year-old Podkolzin has added 15 shots on net, 32 hits, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating, providing a bit of grit in a top-six role.