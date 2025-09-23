Podkolzin inked a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension with the Oilers on Tuesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Podkolzin is receiving a considerable raise from his previous contract, which carried a $1 million AAV. The 24-year-old set career highs in assists (16), hits (211), and games played (82) during the 2024-25 regular season, and and he'll remain a key piece in Edmonton's quest to win the Stanley Cup. The 2019 first-round selection could be a sleeper option in fantasy drafts if he sticks on a line with Leon Draisaitl, which was the case for the 2025 postseason. Podkolzin's new deal will begin in 2026-27.