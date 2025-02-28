Podkolzin picked up an assist and two shots on goal in just 8:37 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Panthers.

Podkolzin picked up an assist on Brett Kulak's first-period goal to get himself on the scoresheet, but the former Canuck has struggled to score them himself this year. The 23-year-old has just six on the season and none in his past 15 games, a far cry from where many thought he could be after the immense potential he displayed in his age-20 season (14 goals). However, with 21 points so far, Podkolzin is on pace to set a new career high in overall scoring, and his physical game has really ratcheted up. The 2019 first-round draft choice has logged 14 hits in the past four games, and he is on pace for over 180 for the season.