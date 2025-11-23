Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Podkolzin stretched the Oilers' lead to 4-1 in the second period. While they bent under pressure over the remainder of that frame, the lead held, with the 24-year-old's goal standing as the game-winner. He's picked up just four points over 12 outings in November despite primarily working on the second line. For the season, he's at four goals, nine points, 36 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-6 rating. He's on track for a career year -- Podkolzin would need to surpass the 26 points he put up as a rookie with the Canucks in 2021-22.