Podkolzin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

The helper was Podkolzin's first point in two games this season. He's added four shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating while filling a third-line role. Podkolzin had 24 points in 82 regular-season contests in 2024-25, often featuring in a second-line spot alongside Leon Draisaitl, but that's not something that's currently available with Draisaitl playing on the first line. As such, don't expect much offense from Podkolzin this year unless the Oilers shake up their lineup in a significant way.