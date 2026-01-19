Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Podkolzin has three goals and four helpers over his last eight outings. The 24-year-old was on the first line at even strength for the second game in a row, and it looks like he's having no trouble adjusting from Leon Draisaitl (personal) to Connor McDavid. Podkolzin is up to 12 goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 145 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 50 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from all 82 regular-season contests last year.