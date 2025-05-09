Podkolzin scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Podkolzin factored on the Oilers' first two goals, giving them a lead at 15:18 of the second period after setting up a Jake Walman tally a few minutes earlier. The goal was Podkolzin's first of the playoffs, but he has added five assists over eight games in a bottom-six role. The winger also has 36 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating, bringing plenty of physicality to the lineup.