Podkolzin notched two assists, two shots on goal and seven hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1.

Podkolzin ended the regular season on a three-game skid. He had a small breakout in 2025-26 with 19 goals and 37 points over 82 regular-season contests while often filling a middle-six role. He also produced 242 hits, 139 shots on net and 63 PIM to add some grit. Entering this postseason, he's earned 10 points over 24 career playoff outings, but he's in a position to be more involved this year.