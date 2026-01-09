Podkolzin scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Podkolzin ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally. The 24-year-old still has room to grow in terms of being consistent, but he's in a good position for success as long as he can stay on the second line. The winger has reached the 10-goal mark for the second time in his career and is up to 19 points, 65 shots, 132 hits, 25 PIM and 25 blocked shots over 44 outings this season.