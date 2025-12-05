Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin: Pots goal in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podkolzin scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.
Podkolzin has two goals and an assist, as well as 12 hits, over his last five games. The 24-year-old put the Oilers ahead 2-0 just 17 seconds after Connor McDavid opened the scoring. Podkolzin's usage in a top-six role, in addition to his physicality, makes him intriguing in a variety of fantasy formats. For the season, he's at five goals, six helpers, 43 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances. He's on track to challenge for the first 30-point campaign of his career.
